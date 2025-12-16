Former UFC Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro Comes Out of Retirement, Signs With PFL

Former UFC light heavyweight fighter Tyson Pedro is coming out of MMA retirement. The 34-year-old has revealed that he has signed with PFL.

Pedro will be debuting inside the SmartCage in 2026, as ‘Kangaroo Paws’ revealed to Ariel Helwani. He said:

“I just signed with PFL Global, and I will be fighting next year… There’s so much going on in the boxing world, and I didn’t really understand the complexities of it. I had almost probably retired from fighting, and then I hooked up with my new team, and I got an offer from PFL… I was all for it.”

Check out Tyson Pedro’s comments below:

🚨 Tyson Pedro reveals he has signed with @PFLMMA.



"There's so much going on in the boxing world, and I didn't really understand the complexities of it. I had almost probably retired from fighting, and then I hooked up with my new team, and I got an offer from PFL… I was all… pic.twitter.com/iytIVT4F92 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 15, 2025

The PFL has not yet confirmed the signing or made any official announcement.

Octagon to the Ring and now the SmartCage: A Deep Dive Into Tyson Pedro’s Career

Tyson Pedro made his UFC debut in 2016 against Khalil Rountree Jr. and won by round one submission, for which he got a bonus. After that, he took on Paul Craig in 2017 and won by Round 1 knockout.

However, after the Paul Craig win, Pedro lost the next 3 out of his 4 UFC fights.

In 2019, the Australian was sidelined because of a knee injury and needed knee reconstruction surgery.

Following recovery and rehabilitation, Pedro was ready to return to the octagon on Feb 23, 2020, to face Vinicius Moreira. However, Pedro pulled out a month before the bout and did not step inside the octagon for nearly 3 years.

After the layoff, he returned to winning ways in 2022 by knocking out Ike Villanueva in round one at UFC Fight Night 205. In his next three bouts, Pedro won in two by Round 1 KO.

Pedro’s last UFC fight was in 2024 against Vitor Petrino, which he lost by unanimous decision. After that setback, he retired from MMA with a UFC record of 6-5. Notably, all of Pedro’s wins in the UFC have come in the first round.

"With the (tax) deductions and the loss of the fight tonight, I'm probably going to have to rob someone in the car park. … Who's got the most on them?"



Tyson Pedro opens up about financial challenges following his #UFCVegas87 retirement. pic.twitter.com/sG1vePRUsF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 3, 2024

Tyson Pedro switched to boxing after leaving the UFC. However, his first 2 bouts with Kris Terzievsk were cancelled once due to him pulling out and the second time due to his opponent withdrawing. In 2025, a bout with Carlouse Welch was also scrapped.

‘Kangaroo Paws’ finally made his boxing debut on Feb 26, 2025, against Taimoor Khan and won by TKO in the seventh round. In July, another fight with Terzievski was scrapped.