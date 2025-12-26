Fans in a Frenzy as Ilia Topuria Outscores Islam Makhachev on the Punching Machine

Recently, Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili were spotted trying out the UFC’s punching machine. As they demonstrated their punching power, both fighters received enormous scores. Topuria got a score of 2801, and Dvalishvili got a score of 2507.

In the past, P4P king Islam Makhachev had also tested his punching power in a similar machine and scored merely 973 points. A fan on X pointed this out by comparing the scores side by side, adding that Islam Makhachev can’t be blamed for not wanting to fight Topuria, as the punching machine scores are enough to show that ‘El Matador’ is a more powerful striker and a complete fighter. The fan posted:

“Scores on the punching machine: Topuria – 2801 Makhachev – 973. We really can’t fault Islam for not wanting to risk his title against a younger, more powerful, more complete fighter.”

Fans flood the comments section to defend Islam Makhachev

Several fans, however, pointed out that Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria used different machines, which is why there’s a huge difference in the scores. One is an arcade machine, and the other is a UFC machine. Netizens commented:

“973 on a machine that goes to 999 is insane. 2801 on a machine that goes to 5000+ is not great 😂.”

“You’re comparing a UFC machine to an arcade machine? Tell me you’re a braindead f**k without telling me you’re a braindead f**k 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡🤡.”

“They both are different punching machines. Alex Pereira scored 915 something.

“Comparing a UFC machine to an arcade machine, both having different units. One goes to 999, and the other goes to 5000. You’re a brain-dead.”

“Both are not even the same machine, such a retarded comparison.”

Ilia Topuria is currently on a hiatus, but has not stopped calling out Islam Makhachev. On the other hand, the Russian fighter who recently became the UFC welterweight champion is expected to defend his title against Kamaru Usman in 2026.