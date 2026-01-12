Eddie Hearn declares himself the greatest boxing promoter of all time

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn considers himself to be the greatest boxing promoter of all time as his feud with Dana White continues to intensify.

As we know, Eddie Hearn is a pretty confident guy, and he’s also a pretty prominent figure within the world of professional boxing. He has promoted some of the biggest names of this generation, with his most notable fighter in recent years being Anthony Joshua.

Dana White, on the other hand, is finally kickstarting Zuffa Boxing, which has certainly raised a few eyebrows in the sport. Eddie Hearn started to go back and forth with Dana in interviews, in what felt like a provocative move to try and get Dana to respond – which he did, noting that he was quite surprised to hear Hearn being ‘negative’.

In a recent interview, Eddie Hearn had the following to say about his relationship with White and how he views himself legacy wise.

Eddie Hearn backs himself as the greatest promoter ever

“You’ll never hear me talking disrespectfully about Dana, being personal about Dana,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“It’s a fair game. They’re [TKO] an amazing company. You’ve got Mark Shapiro, Ari [Emmanuel], Dana, Nick Khan – these are geniuses.

“It turns me on. It’s what I want. I’ve got to prove that I’m the best. I believe I’m the best. I believe I’m the greatest boxing promoter that’s ever lived. And it might be deluded, but my track record suggests I might be right.

“I need heavy artillery up against me. I don’t need a geezer with a f—ing water pistol. I want the big f—ing tanks coming at me, and that’s what’s coming.”

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Hearn vs White could produce some real entertainment in the months and years ahead.