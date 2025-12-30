Dominick Cruz explains why he enjoyed talking trash in his career

UFC legend Dominick Cruz has explained why he enjoyed talking trash throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career.

When you talk about the greatest bantamweights of all time in mixed martial arts, Dominick Cruz has to be a prominent part of the conversation. While there are plenty who would instead make the argument for Merab Dvalishvili, Cruz had an unbelievable run at 135 pounds, and if it wasn’t for his array of injuries, he probably would have gone on to be featured in the overall ‘greatest of all time’ debate.

Alas, that wasn’t the case, but one thing Dominick Cruz certainly knew how to do – injured or not – was talk trash. He knew how to get into the head of his opponent better than most, giving him an advantage before he’s even stepped foot inside the cage.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Dominick Cruz explained why he enjoyed the trash talk element of the sport.

We’re 8 episodes in. Tap in for the final podcast of the year.



🎙️ 2025 recap and fight breakdowns #LoveAndWarWithDominickCruz https://t.co/tvPVQDQNUo pic.twitter.com/3RYMYJTHn1 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) December 30, 2025

Dominick Cruz’s view on trash talk

“I enjoyed the talking trash on the interviews, I enjoyed talking s*** to people to their face when I get to see them, and we’re going to fight at the end of it. I get to say everything I want to say and I don’t have to care about hurting your feelings, your poor little feelings.



“For once, I get to just be the person that I am, which is a motherf***er sometimes. I’m just going to f*** you up, I don’t care how you feel, and I don’t care if it makes your mom cry, and I don’t care if it makes your family cry, and I hope it does.

“There’s a piece of us that we all have inside of us that has that. We just, a lot of us don’t want to admit it. That’s in me deep. I stayed in that mode for 20 years. I’m coming out the other side going oh, this is what life looks like when you don’t have to be a maniac all the time, and be ready to beat the next person.”

Fair play, Dom.