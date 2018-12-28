Daniel Cormier Uses Lance Armstrong To Rip Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier uses Lance Armstrong in his latest attempt to rip former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones will have the chance to prove people wrong once he fights Alexander Gustafsson. This fight will mark a rematch with the vacant light heavyweight title being on the line. This will serve as the headliner of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

Once it was revealed that one of Jones’ test from earlier this month was found to have an ‘atypical finding,’ Cormier has continued to rip him. The latest attempt came once Cormier ripped him and UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky.

In the eyes of the UFC heavyweight champ, they’re trying to sweep his latest failed drug test under the rug. He even brought up Lance Armstrong’s recent criticism of the case. He wrote the following:

“This guy Jon Jones is such a dirt bag cheater that even Lance Armstrong is weighing in lol. Lance is like where the fuck was Jeff when I was going through this shit lol. And boy how did Jones turn Jeff Novitzky into his old lady. This is the craziest shit I’ve ever seen. And now people sending me clips of this dude being arrogant at a press conference. That is one crazy negro! Jeff Novitsky-Jones lmao,” Cormier posted on social media.



