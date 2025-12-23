Dana White’s TKO Boxing given advice by rival promoter Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has given Dana White, Nick Khan and the entire TKO Boxing group some advice as they prepare to launch themselves into the sport.

For many, many years now, Dana White has been interested in breaking into professional boxing – and it doesn’t feel like that’s a particularly controversial thing to say. The UFC boss has been insistent on trying to, in his words, ‘fix’ the sport that he has loved for so many years. Of course, there are plenty of other promoters attempting to find success too, including Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn.

While Dana White and Eddie Hearn have always seemingly had a pretty solid relationship, Hearn hasn’t been afraid to go at Dana in the media as of late. Whether it be the issue of fighter pay or comparisons between the two, Eddie is more than happy to speak his mind when called upon.

In a recent interview, Hearn gave his thoughts on Dana White’s TKO Boxing plan, particularly in relation to comments made in the media about Hearn by Nick Khan.

Eddie Hearn talks about Dana White’s new boxing venture

“They are very bullish, like me,” Hearn told Ariel Helwani when asked about Nick Khan, the TKO Group boss, dismissing him in interviews. “They’re arrogant and they think they’re going to come in and dominate boxing.

“But it’s not going to happen. Haven’t they got a show on January 23? That’s their first show, right? It’s a month away. So I’ve got no idea. You’ve got to come out of the blocks with a bang, you can’t come out with something lame.

“What are you going to do, do a show in the Apex to launch TKO Boxing? It’s got to be a monster and with four weeks to go how much of a monster can it be? As I’ve said before, these guys that we’re up against, I want to be up against them.

“Whether we are product-wise, we’ll see very soon but they’re very good, they’re very smart and they’re very connected. Boxing’s boxing. I just can’t explain it and if they come out weak on January 23, everybody is waiting to give them an absolute shillacking.

“So many people in boxing want them to fail and I don’t think they will fail. But if they get it wrong and it stinks the place out in January? The worst thing they could do is come out with something poor.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow