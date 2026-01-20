Dan Hooker responds to controversy from his comments regarding Paddy Pimblett’s deceased friend

UFC veteran Dan Hooker has responded following the backlash he received after making a comment about Paddy Pimblett’s deceased friend.

As we know, Dan Hooker is a real fan favorite in the eyes of most mixed martial arts fans. He’s done some amazing things inside the cage, and he hopes to keep that going for as long as he possibly can. Recently, though, he’s been embroiled in quite the controversy alongside Paddy Pimblett, who fights for the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 324 this weekend.

To open things up, Pimblett noted that Dan Hooker “couldn’t grapple a r**ist” off his mother. Dan was understandably annoyed by this, only to respond by referencing Paddy’s friend Ricky, who took his own life. As you can imagine, this series of events led to many fans and pundits commenting on the direction that both men decided to take this feud.

In a recent interview, Dan Hooker had an interesting response to how it all played out.

Dan Hooker responds to Paddy Pimblett controversy

“F*ck around and find out,” Hooker told Combat TV. “You want to take it there? There’s sh*t you don’t talk about. He tried to get a reaction, and he got one. You go low, I go lower. You want to say some horrible sh*t like that, then I’m going to think of the most horrible sh*t I can possibly – I’m going to bring that sh*t up, too. He genuinely pissed me off.

“He genuinely got under my skin. He got a reaction. He wanted to piss me off; he pissed me off. I wanted to say something, so the feeling is mutual. I want to kick your head in the next time I see you. Now you want to kick my head in back. Now the feeling is mutual. I’ve got no intention of making up. There’s no coming back from there.”

Hooker and Pimblett aren’t likely to mend fences anytime soon, and if anything, there’s a chance this could lead to a fight between the two men in the cage if the stars align.