Colby Covington: Paddy Pimblett calls out former interim champion’s persona

UFC lightweight title contender Paddy Pimblett has questioned the ‘persona’ used by UFC veteran Colby Covington.

As we know, Colby Covington is widely considered to be a pretty controversial figure in the world of mixed martial arts. While he has always been a talented fighter, he has also been best known for a lot of his comments outside of the cage, often leaning on the pro wrestling side of promoting his fights.

While he never quite managed to become an undisputed champion in the UFC, Colby Covington did manage to hold the interim belt prior to his first meeting with Kamaru Usman. Now, in the present day, Colby is riding a losing streak with many wondering what the next step will be for him in his career as an active fighter.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Paddy Pimblett explained why he isn’t the biggest fan of Colby Covington’s act.

"Most people talk shit in front of the camera. The worst and biggest prime example is Colby Covington. No one likes Colby Covington. He’s a proper… pic.twitter.com/Yjw29K7D3Y — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 14, 2025

Paddy Pimblett questions Colby Covington’s persona

“Most people talk shit in front of the camera. The worst and biggest prime example is Colby Covington. No one likes Colby Covington. He’s a proper bad helmet. Everyone I’ve spoken to says, oh he’s so nice behind the scenes. Trump doesn’t even like him. Trump probably likes me more than him. I’ve won more fights in front of President Trump than he’s won.”

It isn’t likely that we’re going to see Covington change his ways at this point, especially given his desire for more high level fights. With the UFC White House card coming up next summer, and given his association with US president Donald Trump, it certainly seems like just a matter of time before he is announced to be part of that card.

Either way, though, ‘Chaos’ will continue to be divisive for as long as he remains in MMA.