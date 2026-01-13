Colby Covington Says Khamzat Chimaev is Scared To Strike With Him: “I love that fight”

UFC veteran Colby Covington believes that UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev would be scared to strike with him in a hypothetical fight between the two.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure within the world of mixed martial arts. While he’s certainly a talented fighter, and has even held the interim UFC welterweight title, he hasn’t quite been able to become the undisputed champion – despite having three cracks at it against Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Recently, Colby Covington has made it clear that he’s interested in a move up to the middleweight division. Given his recent form at 170 pounds, it makes sense that he would want to switch things up in an attempt to finally claim an undisputed championship.

In a recent interview, Colby Covington made a bold claim regarding his chances in a showdown with UFC middleweight world champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Colby Covington’s view on striking with Khamzat Chimaev

”I love that fight with Khamzat. He’s not going to take me down and hold me down. I’ll get right up. Collegiate wrestling teaches you fight the hands, look for underhooks, get right back to your feet. He’s not going to be holding me like he did his last fight with Dricus. Then it’s a striking fight, and I think he’s scared to strike.

”He doesn’t like to get hit in the face. So I love that fight. The quickest path to get there is what I’m looking for – Izzy would be a great stylistic matchup and then whoever else is next and then boom, let’s do it.”

‘Chaos’ has been able to talk his way into a lot of big fights over the years, but going against Chimaev at this point in his career would certainly be one of the braver decisions he’s ever made.