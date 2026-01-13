Colby Covington Compares Himself to Conor McGregor: “I’m the star. I sell”

UFC veteran Colby Covington has spoken about his star power as he prepares to make his return to the cage.

While he may be on a bit of a losing streak, Colby Covington’s name value is still certainly there in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It’s not quite what it once was when he was the interim welterweight champion, or even for a few years after that, but the smart money is on him playing some kind of role when the UFC arrives at the White House this summer.

In terms of his actual future, Colby Covington seems to be interested in the idea of making a move up to middleweight. It isn’t exactly the most stacked division in the world right now, and it may only require one or two wins for him to start being discussed as a potential title contender for champion Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent interview, Colby Covington spoke about his star power, even comparing himself to two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Colby Covington calls himself a star

“Welterweight doesn’t have any stars in it. I’m the biggest star in the division. It doesn’t matter if there’s a number next to my name. Everybody’s been talking about that – ‘Oh, take Colby out of the rankings.’ Listen, I don’t identify with the ranking. I know all the other guys need to identify with the ranking because they’re not stars. They’re nobodies.

“They can’t draw flies to [expletive]. I’m the star. I sell. It doesn’t matter if there’s a number next to my name. Just like Conor McGregor – you think if Conor comes out to fight in his next fight it’s going to matter if he has a ranking next to him? Absolutely not. The fans are going to tune in anyway. They love Conor McGregor. They love Colby Covington. So take me out of the rankings, I’m still the biggest star.”

Covington may not be one of the biggest stars in the company, but he definitely knows how to get people talking – and we expect that will continue to be the case for as long as he competes.