Is Cody Rhodes the next big WWE star to turn heel?

WWE champion Cody Rhodes is thriving at the top of the professional wrestling industry – and that’s become even more important now that John Cena has retired.

Ever since he came back to WWE, Cody Rhodes has taken over as the number one babyface, and the quarterback of the entire company. He is a two-time WWE champion, and the stories he has had with Roman Reigns and the aforementioned John Cena have really helped the promotion get through some difficulties. Now, though, while he’s still getting positive reactions, you can slowly see fans starting to get frustrated with him constantly overcoming the odds – even when it happens in great matches.

In his current feud with Drew McIntyre, you can see the wheels slowly starting to fall off of the ‘standard’ Cody Rhodes babyface look that many have come to know. With rumors circulating that he will eventually go on to compete against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, it feels like we could be approaching a time where a big change is needed.

What is that big change, you ask? Cody Rhodes turning heel.

Cody Rhodes turning heel would be great

The idea of Cody becoming a Homelander-esque villain is far too intriguing not to capitalize on, especially when he is in the midst of the best run of his career. He puts on great matches, he’s a wonderful talker, and he never feels out of his depth no matter who he is in the ring with.

It doesn’t have to be right now, but Rhodes will know better than most that WWE is absolutely stacked with top babyfaces/tweeners at the moment. Yes, we have big heel figures rising up, but perhaps something can be done to really flip the script, and maybe it could even happen on the grandest stage of them all.

Cena’s heel turn may not have turned out as many would have hoped, but given what we have seen from Cody’s heel work in the past, it’s impossible not to be intrigued by what kind of rabbit he will pull out of the hat.

Buckle up, folks, because we think it could be coming.