Cody Rhodes losing to Drew McIntyre helps freshen up his character

Cody Rhodes‘ second reign as WWE champion has come to an end – and while many of his fans will be disappointed, it certainly felt like the right move both for the company and his character.

For the longest time now, Cody Rhodes has felt like the new quarterback of WWE, and the man himself enjoys that title. However, while he’s producing great matches, his second run as champion didn’t really feel like it hit its full potential. It certainly doesn’t help that he was going up against a parade of guys who people wanted to see be given the shot more.

Cody Rhodes is still someone who should hold the world title at some point in the future and he’s far from done as a top guy, but this was Drew McIntyre’s moment. If he had lost again, it would’ve really hurt his credibility as a top heel, and now, the heavily rumored Cody vs Roman Reigns match is in jeopardy for WrestleMania.

In our view, that’s not a match that Cody Rhodes should be entertaining – at least not right now.

Cody Rhodes has a lot more to give

Rhodes knows better than most what happens when the crowd turns against you, and that’s (starting) to be the case for him. He has the ability to get them back on his side, but starting with his upcoming SNME clash with Jacob Fatu, we want to see Cody being a bit more ruthless.

We aren’t suggesting a full heel turn just yet, but something that teases it just enough to give fans something to think about. There are so many different routes for WWE to go down heading into WrestleMania, and while we still believe that a long-awaited clash with CM Punk would make the most sense for Rhodes, he has options.

McIntyre and Fatu in a triple threat, Randy Orton, Reigns for a third time (hopefully with a heel turn to make it feel fresh), or maybe a rising star that Rhodes can help elevate. What we all want from Mania season is to not know what’s coming around the next corner, and that’s what we’re getting.