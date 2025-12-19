Caroline Dubois Dominates Camilla Panatta to Retain WBC Title – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

Caroline Dubois kept her gold and her undefeated record intact on Friday night in Miami.

Dubois delivered another dominant performance in her Paul vs. Joshua prelim bout, handily defeating challenger Camilla Panatta via a decisive decision. Throughout the 10-round affair, ‘Sweet Caroline’ controlled the action and outlanded her opponent by a greater than 2-to-1 ratio.

Late in the sixth round, Dubois connected with a short right hook that caught Panatta on the chin and sent her crashing to the canvas.

To her credit, Panatta answered the count and delivered a valiant effort through the final four rounds, but it wasn’t enough to mitigate the damage Dubois delivered early on.

Official Result: Caroline Dubois def. Camilla Panatta via unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 99-90) to retain the WBC lightweight world championship.

With the victory, Dubois moved to 12-0-1 in her pro boxing career, while Panatta fell to 8-3-1.

Check Out Highlights From Caroline Dubois vs. Camilla Panatta:

Caroline Dubois just DROPPED HER OMG🤯



