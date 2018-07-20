Cain Velasquez Weighing Next Move After WWE Training Session

Could Cain Velasquez legitimately be considering a career switch over to professional wrestling? It’s looking more and more like that’s becoming a possibility.

The former UFC heavyweight champion visited the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this week. Velasquez participated in some in-ring drills with Performance Center coach Norman Smiley, had a DDP Yoga session with WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and worked out in the Performance Center’s weight room.

Later on he attended a taping of the WWE’s developmental program, NXT, from Full Sail Live. Velasquez spoke about his experience with the professional wrestling juggernaut, and admitted he has been a fan of the industry since he was a child and deemed the entire ordeal as “amazing”:

“My experience here has been amazing. I’m just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I’ve been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it.”

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that after Velasquez’s visit, which he is said to have enjoyed, the Mexican star is open to “options.” His team also did not provide an update on his current contract status:

Velasquez enjoyed his time there, I’m told, and is open to “options.” He is healthier than he’s been in a while. His team wouldn’t comment on his contract status though. https://t.co/FHLDUrtAlY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 19, 2018

It should be interesting to see if Velasquez makes the move to the professional wrestling world. We’ve already seen former champions such as Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar make the move, albeit Lesnar originated in WWE before making his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut. Velasquez could be the next big name in MMA to journey over to Vince McMahon and company.