Brandon Royval issues short statement following knockout loss to Manel Kape

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval has issued a short statement in the wake of his knockout defeat at the hands of Manel Kape.

Last weekend, Manel Kape knocked out Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Vegas 112. It wasn’t a fight that lasted particularly long, but it was certainly one that helped Manel Kape to make a real statement at the top of the flyweight division. Now, it seems as if he is in the driving seat when it comes to who will get the first shot at new UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van.

Brandon Royval, meanwhile, needs to head back to the drawing board. While he is often competitive when going blow for blow with some of the very best on offer at 125 pounds, this was one of the first times where he was really blown out of the water. Because of that, many have questioned whether or not he has what it takes to get back to a championship level.

In a brief statement on his Instagram page, Brandon Royval had the following to say in a short update for his fans.

Brandon Royval reflects on knockout loss

“Thank you for all who checked up on me, sad about the loss but my health is okay and live to fight another day [prayers emoji].”

Kape could well go on to become the new world champion, whereas Royval will probably be aware of the fact that he can’t afford another loss like this if he is serious about climbing back up the flyweight ladder. He is an exceptionally talented fighter in his own right and everyone knows that he has what it takes to beat the majority of fighters in the top 15, but on this occasion, he was beaten by the hungrier fighter – and there’s no shame in that.