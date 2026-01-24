Arnold Allen discusses his ‘voodoo magic’ he used during ceremonial weigh-ins

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen has discussed the ‘voodoo magic’ he used when facing off against Jean Silva.

It’s been a long time since we have seen Arnold Allen compete in the cage, but tonight, that’s all going to change. He will be squaring off with Jean Silva and if he wins, you could make a real argument for him vaulting back into title contention at 145 pounds. Of course, picking up the W is going to be easier said than done, especially when you consider the unpredictable style of Jean Silva.

Either way, it feels like it has the potential to be a Fight of the Night contender, and Arnold Allen knows that. The build-up to this one has been pretty interesting, too, with the two men opting to focus on something they have in common – autism.

Last night at the weigh-ins, Arnold Allen seemed to be casting some kind of imaginary spell when he was face to face with Silva, with his opponent responding with a bark – as we’ve come to expect. In an interview afterwards, ‘Almighty’ explained what went down.

Arnold Allen on his Jean Silva face-off

“Yes sir. The blood has already been spilled, we had to make a sacrifice. Unfortunately, it is what it is, it had to be done, we needed to do what we do, that’s what we do.”

“I feel good, man. We live for these big moments, we train every day. Since we were little kids, we visualize these big moments, and this is what we love to do.”

“It’s gonna be an exciting fight, I want a finish, I wanna chase that title, I need it, you know.”

It’s always fun to see fighters show their personality before a big fight, and this evening, something tells us things are going to get a bit wild between these guys.