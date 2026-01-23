Why Arnold Allen is Proud To Be Facing his ‘Autism Brother’ in Jean Silva: “It’s an interesting clash”

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen is ready to prove himself against Jean Silva this weekend.

On Saturday night, Arnold Allen returns to the cage following a long injury-related absence as he prepares to battle Jean Silva at UFC 324. If he can pick up a decisive win, there’s every chance that he could vault himself a big step closer to receiving a world title shot at 145 pounds – although, things are looking pretty stacked at the top of the division right now.

Either way, Arnold Allen knows that he’s facing an incredibly dangerous opponent in the form of Jean Silva. He’s also someone who likes to test the waters with some mind games, recently suggesting that both he and ‘Almighty’ share the similarity of being autistic.

In a recent interview, Arnold Allen spoke about how he feels heading into such a huge moment in his mixed martial arts career.

Arnold Allen looks ahead to Jean Silva clash

“I certainly take nothing from those comments. It’s 25 minutes in time right now; what he’s saying right now does not matter. All it tells me is hopefully he’s going to be overconfident, and the last thing you can do in this sport is have a false confidence. He’d be crazy not to know that I’m one of the most dangerous guys he’s ever fought.



“I’ve been scheduled for a five‑round fight at least 20 times in my career. It’s a different ball game. I want to take him to the fourth and fifth round. I want to do the same thing I’ve done before – turn his face into minced meat. I’ve done it to higher‑caliber fighters, but this guy has a lot of momentum and confidence, and those are some of the most dangerous variables I’ll be facing.”

Allen needs to prove to himself and the world that he doesn’t have any ring rust in the wake of his big lay-off, and if he’s able to go in there and put on a real show against Silva, he could be put right up there with the likes of Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy.