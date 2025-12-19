Anderson Silva’s love for fighting has never been clearer ahead of boxing return

Anderson Silva, at the age of 50, will make his return to the boxing ring tonight for a showdown with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley – and it’s a fight he really doesn’t need to take.

Anderson Silva has been through countless wars and setbacks throughout the course of his combat sports career and yet, he has managed to persevere and keep on fighting until the age of 50. That kind of thing is unheard of in most instances, and it becomes even more bizarre when you learn a bit more about Silva’s recent payout from the UFC antitrust lawsuit.

There are numerous reports suggesting that Anderson Silva has received, or will receive, in excess of $10 million from the aforementioned antitrust lawsuit. It is by far the biggest amount paid out to anyone who is part of the case, and it speaks volumes to the kind of career and longevity (and success) that ‘The Spider’ was able to have.

Now, as we’ve mentioned, Anderson Silva is taking on Tyron Woodley. Why? The love of the game.

Anderson Silva is a real one

Silva has always come across as the kind of fighter who truly has a deep passion for what he does, and if this doesn’t serve as proof of that, we don’t know what will. He’s always been in love with the striking aspect of martial arts more than anything else and while his boxing run hasn’t featured 100% success, it has proven that he could have had some real success if he made the transition earlier.

Anderson has received a lot of criticism over the years, but for someone who just came into a whole lot of money, he sure does love putting himself out there for the fans – and, also, for himself, to prove that he’s still got it.