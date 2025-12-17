Anderson Silva gives his thoughts on UFC boss Dana White

Former UFC middleweight champion and mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva has given his thoughts on UFC boss Dana White.

This Friday, Anderson Silva will return to the boxing ring for an intriguing showdown with Tyron Woodley. While he may be in the twilight of his combat sports career, many are still backing ‘The Spider’ to go out there and get the job done – mainly because of what he’s been able to showcase in boxing since he left MMA.

When he was with the UFC, it’s safe to say that Anderson Silva had a rocky relationship with Dana White at times. From White criticizing some of his performances to backstage disputes, Silva wasn’t always in the company’s good books. Alas, nobody can deny that he is one of the greatest champions that we have ever seen at that level.

In a pre-fight media scrum prior to his showdown with Woodley, Anderson Silva spoke about Dana White and his position in MMA and boxing.

Anderson Silva’s view on Dana White

“A lot of people talk bad about Dana, but he’s a businessman,” Silva told reporters, including MMA Junkie, during a media scrum Tuesday. “He stayed in the business for many, many years. It’s tough to say something bad or good about Dana because it’s only about business. It’s numbers. Numbers don’t lie. When you don’t make the same numbers, why I keep you here? Dana is Dana. He’s a boss.”

“I think it’s a different sport,” Silva said. “I don’t like to talk about that because the people think I’m not respecting Dana or disrespecting somebody. But I believe boxing is a different sport, and it’s a very old sport, and a lot of people in this sport need respect. It’s not about how much money you have to put on the best fights together, but tradition and respect.”

