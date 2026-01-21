Amanda Nunes breaks silence on recent Kayla Harrison neck surgery

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has given her reaction to Kayla Harrison being forced to withdraw from UFC 324 due to a neck injury.

As we now know, Kayla Harrison is out of UFC 324 after undergoing neck surgery for a lingering injury that she’s been dealing with. Of course, that means the superfight against Amanda Nunes is off the cards, with the veteran originally coming out of retirement in order to square off with Kayla.

Alas, that isn’t going to happen, at least for the time being. Amanda Nunes is someone who firmly belongs in the greatest of all time conversation, and while we don’t know how long it’s going to take for Harrison to get back to 100% (or even close to it), you’d have to imagine this is still the fight Nunes wants.

With that being said, Amanda Nunes herself spoke candidly about what the future holds in a video posted to social media by the UFC.

✨Amanda Nunes says that only the undisputed title interests her moving forward….with or without Kayla Harrison 🔥



Via: @ufc pic.twitter.com/WKMwe4ZKhd — Fighters Only (@FightersOnly) January 21, 2026

Amanda Nunes reacts to Kayla Harrison’s neck surgery

“People are talking about an interim belt, or fighting someone else and everything, but guys, that’s not happening. I only fight for the regular belt. If UFC vacates the belt, and finds an opponent, then I fight But no interim belt for me.

“I also don’t want to fight another opponent now. That’s not an option. So, let’s see if we wait for Kayla or not, and see what’s going to happen. But, one thing is for sure, I feel good. I’m training a lot, I’m motivated, I’m strong, and I’m 37 years old. Full of energy. The Lioness is still hunting, I’m ready to get my belt back against whoever shows up.”

Nunes vs Harrison is the one we all want to see, but if it doesn’t happen, hopefully ‘The Lioness’ can still go out there and produce some magic this year.