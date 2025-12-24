Aljamain Sterling questions the current state of MMA and UFC

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the state of mixed martial arts and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Aljamain Sterling is currently competing in the featherweight division of the UFC, where he holds a 2-1 record. While he isn’t one of the frontrunners for a title shot right now, he is doing everything in his power to secure a big fight in 2026 as he attempts to join the exclusive group of fighters who have been able to say they are two-weight world champions in the promotion.

As we know, Aljamain Sterling hasn’t been shy when it comes to speaking out against the UFC in the past. He is more than happy to peel back the curtain and voice his thoughts on what’s going on behind the scenes, but in equal measure, he is a fighter, and he wants to give himself the best opportunity possible to hold gold one more time.

In a recent exchange with a fan on social media, Aljamain Sterling had some interesting thoughts on how things are going in the sport right now.

Amen! It just feels like a bigger corporate company without the care of making the fights feel as big as they deserve to be, and a lot of like to say but won’t. I digress https://t.co/c1i3brtos7 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 24, 2025

Aljamain Sterling’s view on mixed martial arts and the UFC

Sterling: “I miss this era of MMA [referencing iconic McGregor walkout].”

Fan: “Back when Dana cared about promoting and building the sport. It was peak sports entertainment. It’s a machine now, and I could care less.”

Sterling: “Amen! It just feels like a bigger corporate company without the care of making the fights feel as big as they deserve to be, and a lot of like to say but won’t. I digress.”

Sterling isn’t alone in feeling like this and a lot of fans agreed with him in the responses, but there were also some who will obviously continue to defend the UFC for as long as they possibly can.