Alistair Overeem’s Return Targeted For UFC Beijing

Alistair Overeem’s return is reportedly headed for the Octagon fairly soon.

It was reported today by MMA journalist Farah Hannoun that the UFC is targeting “The Reem’s” Octagon return for UFC Beijing next month (Sat. November 24, 2018) in China. His reported opponent is UFC newcomer Sergey Pavlovich:

EXCLUSIVE: Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich in the works for UFC Beijing (November 24th)

Overeem has had a rough time inside the Octagon recently.

He’s currently on a two-fight losing skid and has been finished both times. The first against Francis Ngannou, who uncorked one of the most hellacious knockouts you’ll ever see at UFC 218 last December.

Six months later, Overeem fell victim to Curtis Blaydes, who finished the Dutchman with some nasty elbows on the ground. Now, Overeem is looking to pick up his first win since July of 2017. He might get that opportunity against Pavlovich.

Pavlovich is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career thus far. He holds a record of 12-0, finishing nine of his wins via knockout. The Russian has fought his past two fights with the Fight Night Global (FNG) promotion.

However, it looks like he’ll get the call from the UFC to take on one of the division’s best.