Yoel Romero May Have Just Found His Next Opponent

It appears that UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero has found his next opponent.

If you recall, earlier this week, Romero went on record by saying that he was looking to return to action in a bout against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

However, he’s not getting that fight because Rockhold beat David Branch and is now taking on Whittaker for the middleweight title at UFC 221.

“I don’t understand why he said no. I don’t understand. Maybe he had a strategy in the mind. He say, ‘No I wont fight Yoel, I will fight somebody easy.’ Respect to David Branch, but that’s the way he thinks, you know? That’s Luke’s mentality, ‘I want a more easy fight, win and Yoel Romero lose his last fight.’” said the tank of a middleweight on a recent edition of The MMA Hour.

Branch is willing to fight Romero and even has a date and location set for the fight just as long as the UFC is up for making the fight official and Romero is willing to accept it.

That event is UFC on FOX 27, which is set to take place on February 24, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

“People have reason to be feared by you my friend,” middleweight David Branch wrote on Twitter. “I want to fight the most dangerous people in the world and you’re one of them. February 24 at UFC on FOX in Orlando, I would like to do battle with you.”

Romero responded by writing the following on his official Twitter account: