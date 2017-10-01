Rory MacDonald Expresses Disappointment With Bellator MMA

After a long run in the world’s biggest MMA promotion, former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald signed with Bellator MMA in August 2016, but he’s only competed once since then when he submitted veteran Paul Daley at Bellator this past May in London, England.

Injuries played a role in the delay of MacDonald’s Bellator debut, but the “Red King” also recently expressed some ‘disappointment’ with the promotion:

“I’ve expressed my disappointment with Bellator,” MacDonald told MMAjunkie. “I had some conversations with (Bellator President) Scott Coker expressing that. I’m not the type of fighter that needs to be sidelined and fight once a year. I need to be kept busy. I think he knows now. I think he wants to improve on that in 2018 and keep me more busy. I’m waiting. We’ll see. I hope that I’ll get at least three fights in during 2018.”

MacDonald will indeed have the opportunity to start off 2018 strong, as he’s set to challenge 170-pound champion Douglas Lima in the main event of a Spike TV-televised Bellator card on Jan. 20, 2018 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Although he admits his Bellator tenure has been a ‘slow process’ thus far, MacDonald expects it to pick up when he becomes the champion:

“It’s been a slow process with Bellator,” MacDonald said. “I think their organization is – they’re a little bit scattered. It’s a small staff, and things like that. But they’re doing the best they can. I’m sure 2018 we’ll get that ball rolling. Once I’m the champion, I think that creates more excitement going into Canada, going in as the champion. It’s more meaningful to promote a fight up there having a Canadian champion. We’ll see what happens.”

As far as his fight with Lima goes, many have labeled it as one of the most exciting fights Bellator has to offer, and while that may be true, the “Red King” expects it to be relatively one-sided:

“I see it going probably one or two rounds, maybe three,” MacDonald said. “I don’t see it going four or five rounds. I’m going to close the show before then.”

Do you expect MacDonald to finish Lima?