Bellator 183 Salaries: Patricky Freire Tops List, Roy Nelson Follows

The California State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 183 salaries on Tuesday, and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.



The main event featured Benson Henderson vs. Patricky Pitbull in a lightweight bout. Rounding out the five bout main card was Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala in a heavyweight bout, Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin in a welterweight bout, Adam Piccolotti vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight bout, and Aaron Pico vs. Justin Linn in a featherweight bout.

Bellator 183 took place at SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 23rd. The main card aired on Spike TV at 9 PM EST while the preliminary card aired online at 7 PM EST. Occurring also is Bellator Kickboxing 7 was headlined by welterweight title bout pitting champion Karim Ghajji vs. Raymond Daniels.

Freire topped the list with $110,000 for scoring a decision win over Henderson, who earned $50,000. Nelson followed him by earning $60,000 by competing in his promonational debut against Ayala, who earned $50,000. The full payouts can be seen here:

Patricky Freire ($65,000 + $45,000 = $110,000) def. Benson Henderson ($50,000)

Paul Daley ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Lorenz Larkin ($40,000)

Roy Nelson ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Javy Ayala ($50,000)

Aaron Pico ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Justin Linn ($4,000)

Goiti Yamauchi ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Adam Piccolotti ($18,000)

Tony Johnson ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Mike Ortega ($1,500)

Kaytlin Neil ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Brooke Mayo ($3,000)

Brandon Laroco ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Gaston Bolanos ($4,000)

Corina Herrera ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) vs. Jaymee Nievara ($1,500)

Fernando Gonzalez ($6,000 + $6,000 = $12,000) def. Alex Lopez ($2,500)

Ricardo Vasquez ($1,000 + $1,000 = $2,000) def. Justin Tenedora ($1,500)

J.J. Okanovich ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Luis Jauregui ($1,500)

Daniel Gonzalez ($1,000 + $1,000 = $2,000) def. Anthony Castrejon ($1,000)