Thiago Alves Retires Patrick Cote At UFC 210

Thiago Alves (22-11) turned back the clock with a solid performance against Patrick Cote (23-11).

The second bout on the main card of UFC 210 featured a welterweight tilt. Former title challengers Alves and Cote went one-on-one inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Cote went for a leg kick, but got hit with a punch. Alves had his own leg kick. Cote was clipped with a knee to the head. “The Predator” got in a right hand. Cote had his kick caught and got hit with a left hook that dropped him. Alves landed some elbows and hammerfists as the round ended.

“The Predator” moved forward early in the second stanza. A short elbow landed for Alves. The “Pitbull” connected with a leg kick followed by a right hand. Cote landed a right hand. A high kick from Alves was blocked. Cote fell to his knees from a huge shot. “The Predator” got back up and the two met at the center of the Octagon. The round ended about 30 seconds later.

Time was called quickly for an inadvertent low blow from Alves. The action resumed shortly after. Cote landed a body shot followed by a punch upstairs. He went for a takedown, but Alves stuffed it. The “Pitbull” ended up securing a takedown. The two men returned standing. Cote threw some uppercuts and played a bit to the crowd. Alves landed a flying knee before the final horn sounded.

When the score totals were read, all three judges gave the nod to Alves. After the fight, Cote put his gloves on the canvas and announced his retirement.

Final Result: Thiago Alves def. Patrick Cote via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)