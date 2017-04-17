Conor McGregor Allegedly Trashes Hotel Room, Leaves Drug Paraphernalia

By Jon Fuentes
3
UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor appears to be having a little too much fun with his time off.

McGregor was recently in Liverpool for a week of fun as he attended the Grand National horse races, partied with locals in various house parties, and now caused “thousands of pounds worth of damage” in an Aintree hotel room.

According to a report from The Sun, McGregor and company left his hotel room trashed with various liquor bottles and nitrous oxide canisters dispersed throughout the floor. Some pictures from the frantic scene can be seen below:

A source said: “There were canisters all over the floor, smashed glass and food lying about.

“They damaged sofas and left cig butts and his Irish flag.”

The source said: “He got people in there to clean because of the level of damage. It’s just been carnage. Just full-on partying.”

While it is still early to assume anything, the nitrous oxide canisters could spell trouble for the 155-pound champ with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). McGregor is currently taking time off from Octagon competition in preparation for the birth of his first child, all the while continuing to campaign for a big money superfight between himself and Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring.

If McGregor gets slammed for violating USADA’s anti-doping policy, however, that could affect ‘Mystic Mac’s’ future inside the Octagon. USADA is notorious for cracking down on fighters out-of-competition, so could the Irishman be next on the agency’s list of victims? Only time will tell.

  • bananaboy

    doesnt wanna defend his title and fight cause the wife is pregnant but yet hes out there partying such a great champion

  • brian nunziato

    The kid’s a moron.

  • Wabbit

    Class always manages to shine though…