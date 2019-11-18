Michael Bisping Believes Tyson Fury Could Be Successful In UFC

Spread the word!













There has been a lot of talk about boxing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury potentially transitioning into mixed martial arts (MMA).

“The Gypsy King” has been adamant about wanting to fight in the UFC after he gets all the boxing fights he wants out of the way. He even did a training session with top-ranked middleweight contender Darren Till, and plans on training with Conor McGregor soon as well.

Recently, UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping took to his podcast, “Believe You Me,” to offer his take. Bisping actually believes Fury could be successful in MMA with the right matchups. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Absolutely he could,” Bisping said. “I truly believe that if you matched him up correctly. Cause there is some good wrestlers like Stipe, for one. He outwrestled Ngannou, Ngannou’s been doing MMA longer than Fury so you’d think he’d outwrestle Fury as well.

“That just goes without saying, really. And they’re not gonna give Tyson Fury a title fight right off the bat anyway. But then you’ve got other guys. I mean Cormier’s gonna be done soon.”

Bisping explained he thinks the UFC would slowly ease Fury into the heavyweight elite, giving him favorable matchups early on in a potential run.

“If Tyson Fury was to come over, I’m not gonna say the word ‘groom,’ but they would stagger his matchups and give him logical matchups,” Bisping said. “Listen, look at the UFC. People call it the entertainment era and Fury ties into that perfectly. The guy can talk, he can talk sh*t for days. He’s very, very funny.

“He can put people down, he sings on the microphone. Not only is he the heavyweight champion of the world but he’s massively charismatic. He’s an absolute huge star and if he can come over win a couple of fights and then get a title fight, for the UFC that’s big business. That’d be a massive, massive pay-per-view.”

What do you make of Bisping’s comments on a potential MMA career for Fury?