Darren Till Trains Tyson Fury In MMA (Video)

Spread the word!













It looks like Tyson Fury was serious about doing mixed martial arts (MMA) training with Darren Till this weekend.

The pair, who are both represented by MTK Global, were filmed training together inside the cage. Till was holding pads for Fury, who was striking, kneeing, elbowing, and sprawling at Till’s command. Fury looked to be having a great time during the session.

Check out the clip here:

FuryxTill | MMA Training FURY & TILL 🔥Heavyweight king Tyson Fury has spent the day working on his MMA skills with UFC superstar Darren Till.Two fantastic fighters training together. 🏆 Posted by MTK Global MMA on Saturday, November 9, 2019

Fury has been very vocal about wanting to challenge the UFC’s heavyweight division after he’s done boxing the top names in his own sport. However, when asked about this, UFC president Dana White said he simply doesn’t understand why Fury would want to come over to MMA when he’s doing so well for himself in boxing.

“Tyson Fury had a tough time in his last fight in a boxing match. Coming over to MMA is a whole ‘nother story,” White said. “… Listen, anything’s possible. If Tyson Fury wants to fight in MMA, I’ve got a ton of guys that would love to fight him.

“I just don’t know why. I can’t wrap my head around why. …He’s an incredible fighter. Promoted the right way, [he] could be a part of three or four of the biggest fights in heavyweight [boxing] history. Why come over here and get smashed when you could stay there? Tyson Fury, your time is now. You’re the man in boxing. You’re one of the top four guys in the world in boxing. Why even think of coming over here?”

Do you think Fury will seriously compete in MMA?