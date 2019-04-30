Dana White Hints At Collaboration With Boxing Promoter Eddie Hearn

UFC President Dana White has teased a venture into boxing for quite some time.

The polarizing face of MMA recently claimed he would announce his plans for the long-rumored Zuffa Boxing after the summer. However, his latest tweet may suggest the wheels are well in motion.

White posted a photo alongside infamous boxing promoter Eddie Hearn with only the short caption, ‘Uh Oh!!!!!!!!’ this evening. Take a look:

Hearn’s most famous client is heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. He manages a stable of high-profile boxers for Matchroom Sports.

Joshua was scheduled to face Jarrell Miller on June 1, but a trio of failed drug tests from ‘Big Baby’ has left the British superstar without an opponent. Joshua has teased fighting heavyweight MMA fighters like Stipe Miocic. The former UFC champion also expressed interest in facing Joshua under boxing rules.

Could White’s appearance with Hearn mean that a huge boxing collaboration is coming soon?