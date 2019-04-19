Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing Moves Taking Place After The Summer

UFC president Dana White has long spoken of his plans to enter the world of boxing and it looks like it will move forward later this year.

While giving his opinion to CNN on the state of heavyweight boxing, White provided an update on Zuffa Boxing.

“So I am making all my boxing moves after this summer,” White said. “When this summer is over, you will be hearing a lot about what I’m doing in the sport of boxing.”

Signing Joshua and Wilder?

White always wants the best stars, and hinted that current unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could be someone he works with. WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder is another one as well.

“I would like that,” White added when asked if Joshua will be hearing from him. “Right now, Anthony Joshua should be a huge star in the United States too. But he’s not. [Fighting in the U.S.] that doesn’t necessarily turn you into a big star, hopefully it does, I hope that happens for him.

“[Deontay] Wilder too. Who can you get that’s more exciting than Wilder? This guy comes out, just throws down and is wild and exciting. Good looking dude, 6 foot 5. He’s got all the tools, that guy should be a big star too.”

White certainly seems to have big plans for the sport of boxing, and it looks like we’ll only have to wait a couple of months to see them in action.