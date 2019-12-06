Dana White Claims Tyson Fury Is Serious About Fighting In MMA

Spread the word!













Dana White appears to be coming around to the idea of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury fighting in the UFC.

Last month the lineal heavyweight boxing champion posted several videos of himself training with middleweight contender Darren Till, who said there is a 70 percent chance Fury makes the jump to MMA.

UFC President White originally scoffed at the idea of Fury switching sports. Speaking to TMZ Sports he said. “Why come over here and get smashed. You’re one of the top four guys in boxing. Why even think about coming over here?”

However, a month is a long time in the combat sports world and apparently White has change his tune.

In an interview with Washington based radio station 106.7 FM, White said he had talked with the Englishman who has convince the UFC boss he is serious about crossing over. (H/T 106.7 FM)

“It’s interesting. He and I talked the other day. He really is interested in fighting, so I respect that. We’ll see what happens.”

“Let’s see what happens with his boxing career. He’s got this rematch coming up with Wilder, which is obviously huge and a fun fight for the heavyweight division. You’ve got Ruiz and Joshua fighting this weekend. So, we’ll see how that goes and we’ll see what happens.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

This is a drastic change of tune from White, who has at least been convinced of Fury’s intentions to fight if nothing else. But the UFC boss is right Fury has much bigger fish to fry in boxing right now.

The 31-year-old is just a few months away from a mammoth rematch against American heavyweight Deontay Wilder. Beyond that he has lucrative potential match-ups with both Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz waiting in his future.

Do you think Tyson Fury will ever cross over into MMA?