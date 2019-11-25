Darren Till Gives 70 Percent Chance Tyson Fury Fights In MMA

Spread the word!













Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury wants to give mixed martial arts (MMA) a go, so he has taken up the help of top-ranked UFC middleweight Darren Till.

Fury and Till are both represented by the same management group, MTK, and “The Gorilla” recently put his fellow countryman through a training session that went viral online, and attracted the attention of a couple of top UFC heavyweights.

Speaking to BT Sport, Till offered his thoughts on Fury’s MMA aspirations. Till explained how serious Fury took the session and detailed what it entailed. (H/T MMA Mania)

”I thought to myself, he’s gonna come and learn a few techniques and that’s it,” Till said. “He said to me when we were starting, ‘I’ve come to train hard.’ I was like ‘Okay then.’ He’s come to train, he’s gonna get some training. You’ve seen the video. So I said ‘Tyson, I’m gonna teach you what I think you need to know about MMA. You’re considering this.

“I’ll teach you what I think you need.’ So we started off with some warmups Coach Mike the wrestler always teaches us. I got him involved in some sprawls and shadowboxing and we went into sparring pads. We done a hard hour, I swear, a hard hour.

“And after he was chatting with me about the mental side of things, what he went through and stuff like that. I swear, that guy’s got a rock solid mentality. Unbelievable mentality. I thought mine was strong. The stuff that came out of his mouth was next level.”

As for whether or not Fury will actually compete in MMA, Till gives it a 70 percent chance of happening.

”I think it’s about 70/30. 70 yes, 30 no,” Till said. “You gotta remember boxing to MMA is very different as well. He’s making a lot of money, he’s a top three heavyweight. I’d love to see it for the entertainment factor.

“It’s all about the entertainment and whoever he gets – maybe Stipe wants to fight him and probably thinks he can box him. I don’t think so. But I hope so. But maybe I’d be in on a little percentage of that as Coach Till. We’re the same management, we’re both MTK so no matter what I’m just supporting him, I’m supporting my team.”

Do you think Fury will ultimately fight in MMA down the line?