Manny Pacquiao Joins Conor McGregor’s Management Team

The chances of a Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao boxing fight have certainly increased.

McGregor’s management team Paradigm Sports Management announced the signing of the WBA welterweight boxing champion earlier today. Paradigm — who McGregor is represented by and also has a stake in — will be working alongside Pacquiao’s existing team including business manager Arnold Vegafria, associate Ping Nepomuceno and attorney Brando Viernesto.

“We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation!” Paradigm tweeted. “Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭”

In a press release, Pacquaio stated he was proud to be partnering up with Paradigm:

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” Pacquiao said. “One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

Welcome to the team Emmanuel. https://t.co/VnFsahczo5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 11, 2020

McGregor has previously spoken of his interest in boxing Pacquiao in a lucrative superfight and last month claimed that an offer was on the table.

One thing is for sure — if both parties do want it at some point, it just got a lot easier.

