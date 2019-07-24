Claressa Shields ‘More Than Willing’ To Box Amanda Nunes In Superfight

Spread the word!













Dana White is down to arrange a boxing superfight between UFC double champ Amanda Nunes and unified women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields.

Shields is undefeated in her boxing career with a perfect record of 9-0. Now that Nunes has begun making a name for herself in women’s combat sports, capturing both the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles with a nasty knockout streak, Shields was asked about a potential matchup.

The boxing champ feels she’d no doubt put Nunes to sleep if they met inside the squared circle. Speaking to MMA Tonight on SiriusXM Radio recently, Shields doubled down on her willingness to fight Nunes, saying she’s “more than willing” (via MMA Fighting):

“I give her full props,” Shields said. “In MMA right now, she would beat me at this point. We’re talking about if we fight tomorrow, at this point she would beat me. And at this point if me and her were to fight tomorrow, I would knock her out in a boxing match.

“That’s just pretty clear but if Dana White wants to have her come over to boxing and try her luck with me, I’m more than willing to meet her at 154 [pounds] and we can fight. I think Dana White has a lot of belief in Amanda Nunes and during that interview he didn’t say that I wouldn’t knock her out or he didn’t say that she would beat me, he said that it wouldn’t be a bad fight and it would be interesting.

“I’m happy he believes in her [but] I know what I can do in a boxing ring. No disrespect to her but it’s a different game, MMA and boxing.”

🔊Would @Claressashields take a #boxing match against Amanda Nunes? And how would it go? The undisputed champ tells @RJcliffordMMA and @danhardymma

what weight class the fight would need to take place at.@SiriusXMBoxing pic.twitter.com/Nw2nlHopbD — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 24, 2019

Shields last competed in April when she outclassed Christina Hammer to win the WBO women’s middleweight title. As for Nunes, she comes off a successful 135-pound title defense, knocking out Holly Holm in the first round with “The Preacher’s Daughter’s” own signature head-kick.

What do you think about Shields and Nunes possibly boxing each other?