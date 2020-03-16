New Footage Shows Gervonta Davis Appearing To Strike Ex-Girlfriend (Video)

Spread the word!













New footage appears to be show WBA (Regular) lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis striking his ex-girlfriend.

Davis was in the news last month when he was seen aggressively grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at a celebrity basketball game in Coral Gables, Florida.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇨🇻RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

Davis later turned himself in to the police and was charged with one count of simple battery domestic violence.

However, new footage obtained by TMZ shows what transpired backstage as “Tank” looks to have struck at his ex-girlfriend. She charges at him soon after in retaliation.

Eventually, the two are separated before it looks like Davis is close to having another altercation with a man recording the events.

You can watch the new footage below:

What do you make of the incident?