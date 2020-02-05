Gervonta Davis Charged With Domestic Violence Following Footage

Spread the word!













WBA (Regular) lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis has been charged for domestic violence following recent footage on social media.

In the video, Davis can be seen aggressively grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

You can watch it below:

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇨🇻RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

“Tank” proceeded to turn himself in and was charged with one count of simple battery domestic violence.

The Coral Gables Police released a statement soon after:

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on February 1, 2020, the above pictured subject was observed battering his former girlfriend whom have a child together. The below individual surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables police detectives assigned to the case.”

NEWS RELEASE- ARREST pic.twitter.com/CGeovmA8os — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) February 4, 2020

It’s not the first time Davis has had legal problems. He was arrested for the aggravated assault of his friend back in 2017 while he was also arrested for being involved in a street fight in 2018.

When it comes to boxing, Davis won his recent title following a 12th-round TKO of Yuriorkis Gamboa back in December. He remains undefeated with a 23-0 record.

What do you think of Davis’ latest controversy?