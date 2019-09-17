Manny Pacquiao Shuts Down Mayweather’s Talk Of An Exhibition Bout

Spread the word!













Manny Pacquiao has heard Floyd Mayweather’s talk of an exhibition bout between the pair in Japan, and he’s not buying into it.

Mayweather recently took to his Instagram page where he teased he’d be fighting Manny Pacquiao in Japan for an exhibition contest. The boxing world has been clamoring for a rematch between the pair from their initial meeting back in 2015 where Mayweather took home a decision victory over his longtime rival. It was the fight the boxing world had been waiting to see for so many years, perhaps coming to fruition far too late.

According to a report from The Philippine Star, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons called Mayweather’s claim, “All nonsense.” Gibbons added he has no idea “what my brother Floyd is up to,” but admitted he’s definitely up to something. The International Business Times reports Pacquiao himself responded to the video hours after Mayweather released it.

Pacquiao, in his native language, said he believes a rematch with Mayweather should be a “real boxing match,” before asking “why an exhibition? Make it a real fight.” One of Pacquiao’s associates, David Sisson, added he believes “it’s just Mayweather using Manny’s name again.”

Do you think Pacquiao and Mayweather will ever run things back?