Floyd Mayweather Teases Exhibition Bout With Manny Pacquiao In Japan

Boxing fans might just get their wish after all.

After his thrilling performance against Keith Thurman earlier this summer, Manny Pacquiao got the combat sports world talking about a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather. Of course, Mayweather has retired from boxing (again) after beating Conor McGregor for his 50th consecutive victory, remaining undefeated in the sport.

However, after Pacquiao’s win, the boxing world has been buzzing to see “Money” run things back with the Philippine politician. Now, it could be happening. Mayweather took to his official Instagram page to tease an exhibition bout with Pacquiao in Japan.

Mayweather and Pacquiao initially fought back in 2015, with Mayweather taking home the decision victory. However, Pacquiao was dealing with a shoulder injury heading into the fight, leaving many to believe Mayweather didn’t fight the very best version of Pacquiao that night. While an exhibition bout wouldn’t count against Mayweather’s official boxing record, it would certainly be interesting to see the longtime rivals square off yet again inside the ring.

Especially with Pacquiao being so active as of late, taking out younger opponents, and winning titles, such as the WBA (Super) welterweight title he recently won.

What do you think about Mayweather teasing an exhibition bout with Pacquiao in Japan?