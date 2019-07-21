Manny Pacquiao Addresses Potential Floyd Mayweather Rematch

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. July 20, 2019) Manny Pacquiao pulled off an impressive feat by handing undefeated 30-year-old Keith Thurman the first loss of his career.

Pacquiao, 40, defeated Thurman after 12 rounds of championship boxing. It was a truly stunning performance from the Philippine, who is the new WBA welterweight champion of the world. After the bout, many began to speculate what will be next for “Pac-Man.” Given he was in attendance for the fight, it was speculated a rematch with Floyd Mayweather could be next.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated after the fight, Pacquiao addressed a potential rematch with “Money.” Here’s what he had to say (via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t have an idea. My plan this time is one fight at a time. He’s in retirement and he’s enjoying his retirement. He’s inactive. If he’s willing to come back and willing to fight me, then at the time he will announce it, we can say yes.”

Now that Manny Pacquiao has handed Keith Thurman his first pro loss, is a rematch with Floyd Mayweather next? pic.twitter.com/r8Aq5fXSaD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 21, 2019

Pacquiao and Mayweather first fought back in May of 2015. The pair finally met after several years of buildup, going all 12 rounds for Mayweather’s unified welterweight titles. However, Mayweather remained undefeated when it was all said and done, taking home the victory with a unanimous decision.

It was subsequently revealed that Pacquiao fought with a torn rotator cuff. Fans have been clamoring for a rematch between the pair in which Pacquiao is fully healthy. Only time will tell if that will happen.

What do you think about a potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao?