Manny Pacquiao Dethrones Keith Thurman To Capture WBA Welterweight Title

Headlining the FOX Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) was a WBA welterweight championship bout between Keith Thurmann and Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao was getting pressured by Thurman early on, and “One Time” was bringing the heat. However, “Pac Man” connected late and dropped Thurman to steal the round. Over the course of the fight, Pacquiao was the aggressor. Thurman held his own and landed some hard shots, getting in some blitzes as well that forced Pacquiao to stay against the ropes.

However, Pacquiao landed the bigger punches, was more aggressive, and was the overall better boxer throughout the night. The fight went all 12 rounds and was determined on the judges’ scorecards. The final results read 114-113 in favor of Thurman, and 115-112 and 115-112, in favor of Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao is now the new WBA welterweight champion of the world.

At 40-years-old, Pacquiao has handed the 30-year-old Thurman the first defeat of his professional boxing career.