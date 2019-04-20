Jarrell Miller Fails Third Drug Test, Releases Statement

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has failed his third drug test, this time, testing positive for GW1516 as well as Erythropoietin (EPO).

Miller was supposed to challenge unified boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for his titles at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

However, a first failed drug test for the banned substance GW1516 was revealed earlier this week. The American was later denied a license by the the New York State Athletic Commission, but claimed his innocence afterward.

A second drug test then came back positive, this time for human growth hormone (HGH). And now, the third one on Friday, from a urine sample from March 31, showed that Miller had GW1516 and EPO in his system.

MMA fans will be familiar with EPO after former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was recently found to have the banned substance in his system, resulting in a two-year ban by USADA.

EPO notably increases the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood, which would increase a fighter’s endurance and conditioning.

“Salita Promotions and Greg Cohen Promotions are very disappointed in these findings and feel awful fight fans will be deprived of what would have been a great fight,” Miller’s co-promoters Dmitriy Salita and Greg Cohen told ESPN in a joint statement. “It’s a terrible outcome and unfortunate situation for all parties involved.”

No longer claiming innocence

After first denying that he knowingly took a banned substance following the first failed drug test, Miller has now released a statement admitting his guilt.

Having made a career-high $500,000 in November, Miller will now miss out on a payday of nearly $5 million for his fight with Joshua. He would have earned more in addition to that due to UK pay-per-view revenue as well.

As for Joshua, his new opponent will be announced next week according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.