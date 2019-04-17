Jarrell Miller Fails Drug Test, Replacements Discussed For Anthony Joshua

Unified boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s next opponent in Jarrell Miller has failed a drug test.

ESPN reported Tuesday that “Big Baby” had tested positive for the banned substance GW1516. This was later confirmed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who revealed there was an adverse finding.

We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019. We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 17, 2019

Miller was supposed to challenge Joshua for his heavyweight titles on June 1 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. According to the American’s co-promoter Dmitriy Salita, however, he is still training for that fight despite this recent development.

“We are in the process of obtaining further information about VADA’s finding and will have more to say soon on this developing situation,” Salita told ESPN. “In the meantime, Jarrell continues to train for his June 1 fight against Anthony Joshua.”

It is not known as of yet what will happen, but replacement opponents are being planned for Joshua.

According to Mail Sport, five heavyweight contenders are on the shortlist, including the likes of Luis Ortiz and Kubrat Pulev.

📋 Anthony Joshua’s team have reportedly put together the below five-man shortlist of potential replacement opponents following Jarrell Miller‘s failed drugs test: [According to @MailSport]



🥊 Luis Ortiz

🥊 Adam Kownacki

🥊 Manuel Charr

🥊 Kubrat Pulev

🥊 Michael Hunter — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 17, 2019

Dillian Whyte, who suffered his only defeat to domestic rival Joshua back in 2015, has also put his name in the hat to be a replacement.

‼️✅ Dillian Whyte has declared that he WOULD be willing to jump in and fight Anthony Joshua on June 1st in New York if Jarrell Miller is ruled out following his failed drugs test. [@talkSPORT] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 17, 2019

All am gonna say is mmmmmmmmm interesting who could this be training camp is going great #CHEESEBURGERS #HAHAHAHAHAHAH #JUNE1st pic.twitter.com/ewrB6kd80A — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) April 17, 2019

Whoever the eventual opponent is, Joshua is still slated to make his U.S. debut on that date.