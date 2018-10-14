Highlights: Terence Crawford Destroys Jose Benavidez With Violent TKO

Three-division boxing champ Terence “Bud” Crawford kept his spotless record intact against Jose Benavidez tonight (Sat., October 13, 2018) from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Following a heated scene at weigh-ins yesterday where Crawford actually threw hands, “Bud” delivered due to the bad blood. He dropped Benavidez in the twelfth with a big uppercut. He then swarmed with a barrage of strikes to earn the vicious TKO. Crawford now sits at 34-0 after retaining his WBO welterweight title.
Watch it via ESPN below:
WHAT AN ENDING!
Here's the moment Terence "Bud" Crawford removed all doubt. pic.twitter.com/qYalKYXEqq
— ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2018