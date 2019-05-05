Highlights: Canelo Alvarez Outlasts Daniel Jacobs

Spread the word!













Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs met for a unified middleweight championship bout inside the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada last night (Sat. May 4, 2019).

Alvarez’s WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles were on the line, as was Jacobs’ IBF middleweight strap. Alvarez looked to control the fight early on. He showed some great movement and counter-punching ability. His defensive tactics against Jacobs were probably the best we have ever seen from the Mexican star.

However, Jacobs changed the course of the fight in the middle rounds when he connected on a huge hook. From then on out, Alvarez showed more respect for Jacobs’ power, and “The Miracle Man” began to put together his punches. Although Jacobs had a much better second half, making the affair a more competitive one, it wasn’t enough for the win.

Alvarez took home the unanimous decision and added Jacobs’ IBF middleweight strap to his collection. Check out the highlights here: