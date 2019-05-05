Canelo Alvarez Defeats Daniel Jacobs, Takes IBF Middleweight Title

Spread the word!













Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs met inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier tonight (Sat. May 4, 2019).

Alvarez put his WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles on the line. As for Jacobs, he put his IBF middleweight championship up for grabs. Alvarez took control of the bout early, showing spectacular movement and landing some hard counter shots.

However, Jacobs was able to nail the Mexican star with a huge hook in the middle rounds that changed the course of the contest. From then on out, Alvarez respected his counterpart’s power, and Jacobs began to put together his shots.

Although Jacobs put on an impressive showing in the latter portion of the fight, it wasn’t enough to dethrone the middleweight king. Alvarez took home a unanimous decision victory on the judge’s scorecards, with the scores reading 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112.

Now, fans look forward to seeing who Canelo will step into the ring with next. He could always choose to challenge Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title. However, fans would likely prefer to see a trilogy fight against division rival Gennady Golovkin.