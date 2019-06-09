Highlights: Gennady Golovkin Crushes Steve Rolls With One Punch

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. June 8, 2019) former unified middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin made his return to the boxing ring.

Golovkin main evented the DAZN broadcast from Madison Square Garden in New York City opposite Steve Rolls. Rolls was undefeated heading into the contest, looking to make a name for himself off of one of boxing’s most feared competitors. Unfortunately for Rolls, that’s not how things played out.

In the fourth round, Golovkin connected with a single punch that shut Rolls down. He crumbled over onto the canvas and couldn’t get back up for the 10 count. Golovkin was awarded the knockout victory, and you can check out the finish here: