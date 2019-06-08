Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls Live Results – Super Middleweight

Spread the word!













Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls headlines tonight’s (Sat. June 8, 2019) DAZN boxing event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The former middleweight king comes off the first defeat of his professional boxing career. Golovkin suffered a controversial Majority Decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in September. Now, the 37-year-old returns to the squared circle against the undefeated Canadian.

Rolls holds a record of 19-0 coming into the fight. The 35-year-old has won 10 of his 19 career victories by way of knockout. If he can get past Golovkin, possibly even stopping the Kazakhstani star, it would be one of the biggest upsets in the sport today.

Check out LowKickMMA’s live coverage of Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls from Madison Square Garden here:

Super Middleweight: Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls

Ali Akhmedov vs. Marcus McDaniel Welterweight: Brian Ceballo vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov

Brian Ceballo vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov Junior middleweight: Charles Conwell vs. Courtney Pennington

Charles Conwell vs. Courtney Pennington Junior middleweight: Israil Madimov vs. Norberto Gonzalez

Israil Madimov vs. Norberto Gonzalez Middleweight: Nikita Ababiy vs. Juan Francisco Barajas

Nikita Ababiy vs. Juan Francisco Barajas Welterweight: Johnathan Arroyo vs. Jordan Morales

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of Golovkin vs. Rolls begins at 7:00 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**