American heavyweight Deontay Wilder will again put his WBC title on the line against Lineal champion Tyson Fury. The pair will also compete for the Ring Magazine belt on Feb 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be a rematch of their 2018 fight of the year contender, which ended in a controversial draw. ‘The Gypsy King’ boxed beautifully for much of the fight but was floored twice by ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in the ninth and twelfth rounds. The second knockdown was heavier than most and the British heavyweight appeared to be out cold. However, in one of the most jaw dropping moments of the decade, Fury rose to his feet and won the rest of the round. Fans and experts alike are now eagerly anticipating the rematch next month. And for many it’s very much a 50:50 fight, but what do that bookmakers think of it?

Despite being the defending champion and betting favourite last time these two men fought, Wilder enters this rematch an underdog. This is a first in the Americans career and is likely due to the general consensus that he was lucky to get a draw in 2018. He also struggled for long periods in his last fight against Luis Ortiz, before scoring a highlight reel seventh round knockout. Right now, you can get odds of -105 on Wilder retaining his title in this upcoming boxing match.

In comparison you’ll find the popular Englishman at odds of –125 to claim the win. Although he suffered two knockdowns, one being particularly heavy, Fury clearly did enough to convince the bookmakers of his credentials. Since he fought Wilder to a draw, Fury has racked up another two wins albeit against lower level opposition in Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz.

If your planning to bet on this mega-fight, there seems to be two schools of thought about where to place your money if you enjoy betting on boxing online. The first, will be a Deontay Wilder knockout win, in reality it’s the only way he can win. He is one of the most devastating knockout artists in boxing history, scoring 41 wins by stoppage during his 43-fight career.

On the other hand, you have many who believe Fury will once again outbox, the American and this time earn the just decision. At heavyweight everyone has knockout power, but Fury chooses to be smart with his work and Wilder has shown no chin issues so you can almost surely rule of Fury scoring a knockout win in this one. Whatever happens we are surely in for another fun fight between these two. Hopefully we’ll get to see the winner square off against Anthony Joshua and unify the heavyweight division in the not too distant future.

