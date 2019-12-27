Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Rematch Official For February 22

Spread the word!













The rematch is now official. ESPN reports that the highly-anticipated rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has been confirmed by both Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions today (Fri. December 27, 2019).

The bout goes down on February 22 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with tickets set to go on sale Saturday. As for the broadcast, it will be a joint pay-per-view (PPV) between ESPN and PBC partner FOX. Wilder had this to say on the rematch being made official.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder. “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, [Dominic] Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events — from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy.

“Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Wilder has successfully defended his title twice since his fight with Fury last year, downing both Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz via knockout. As for Fury, he has also picked up two big wins, finishing German adversary Tom Schwartz before earning a grueling decision win over Otto Wallin. Fury also commented on the rematch being made official.

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” Fury said. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait.”

The pair initially met back in December of last year. It seemed as though Fury was winning the bout by outclassing the American, however, Wilder scored the only two knockdowns of the fight, the latter of which nearly ending things before Fury spectacularly got back to his feet and, arguably, won the round.

However, when it was all said and done, the judges turned in a Draw on the scorecards. Now, the boxing world will finally get the answer of who is the better heavyweight boxer between the pair.

Who are you picking in the rematch between Fury and Wilder?